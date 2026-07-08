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HR

Innovative people create innovative products. If you’re the kind of human resources professional who knows how to identify, encourage and support top talent, bring your passion to Philips. Our HR people play a crucial role in helping our businesses reach the ever-changing markets in which they operate, while helping us design, manufacture and market innovations that improve billions of lives every year. You will be leading by example to recruit passionate people who apply their talents to the largest of purposes: a better world. 