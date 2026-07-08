A career in sales at Philips means becoming a trusted advisor to doctors, hospital directors and clinicians. It means putting our cutting-edge solutions in the hands of doctors to help patients who need them most. It means making a real difference to the lives of millions.
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Make a world of difference
Be on the frontline with customers, partnering with them to provide critical and sustainable health tech solutions needed to reach their ambitious goals. Leave your mark on the healthcare industry and see the value you bring to the world in the number of lives you help improve.
Harness the power of together
Connect with talented people who share your drive for improving patients' and doctors' lives through healthcare innovations. See how the power of collaboration can help you expand the impact you have on our customers' businesses and the lives of billions of people around the world.
Grow as yourself
Explore how our broad range of products and solutions can help you expand your knowledge and amplify the positive influence you have on people. Discover and hone new skills as you work collaboratively with top leaders across the healthcare industry. Grow as yourself, as you work to help the lives of others.
Gain perks to thrive
You’ll receive a variety of benefits aimed at keeping you happy, healthy, strong and engaged. And you’ll be given the flexibility to help you shape a healthy work rhythm with strong holiday policies, well-being programs and more offerings designed to support you – both inside and outside of work.
We are committed to improving people's health and well-being
Our strategy of focused, organic growth is founded on clear choices about business and innovation, as well as improved execution. Check out our financial and sustainability reports from over the years.
At Philips, we’re a health technology company with a purpose to improve lives through meaningful innovation. Discover the journey of our transformation, our commitments toward sustainability, and more interesting facts!
Rob De Bie Business Development Leader, Critical Care
Chloe Ling Business Marketing Manager, Image Guided Therapy
An inside peek of life at Philips
A day in the life of a sales account manager
In Sales you are always on the go. We followed Megan OGorman, Philips Sales Account Manager, to see what a typical day on the road in medical device sales looks like.
A day in the life of a Philips sales manager working in IGT
We followed Chip Cornwell, Territory Sales Manager for Image Guided Therapy, for the day to learn about what a typical day in the life is like for him. Watch and learn about why he is so passionate about his job and working at Philips.