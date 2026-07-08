Measure the value of what
you sell by the number 
​​​​​​​of lives improved
Search for sales jobs at Philips
Expand your impact on people's lives
A career in sales at Philips means becoming a trusted advisor to doctors, hospital directors and clinicians. It means putting our cutting-edge solutions in the hands of doctors to help patients who need them most. It means making a real difference to the lives of millions. ​
3 doctors preforming surgery on a patient, with halographs in the air. Expand your impact on people's lives. Craig talks about how Philips saved his life
Doctor and little girl watching a demonstration of the MRI machine

Make a world of difference
Be on the frontline with customers, partnering with them to provide critical and sustainable health tech solutions needed to reach their ambitious goals.​ Leave your mark on the healthcare industry and see the value you bring to the world in the number of lives you help improve.​
Three Philips employees hugging and laughing outside.


Harness the power of together
Connect with talented people who share your drive for improving patients' and doctors' lives through healthcare innovations. ​See how the power of collaboration can help you expand the impact you have on our customers' businesses and the lives of billions of people around the world. ​
Philips Field Service Technician holding a screwdriver and repairing Philips Machines.

Grow as yourself
Explore how our broad range of products and solutions can help you expand your knowledge and amplify the positive influence you have on people. Discover and hone new skills as you work collaboratively with top leaders across the healthcare industry. Grow as yourself, as you work to help the lives of others​.
A couple hugging drinking their coffee and looking out a window.

Gain perks to thrive
You’ll receive a variety of benefits aimed at keeping you happy, healthy, strong and engaged. And you’ll be given the flexibility to help you shape a healthy work rhythm with strong holiday policies, well-being programs and more offerings designed to support you – both inside and outside of work. 

We are committed to
improving people's health
and well-being
Our strategy of focused, organic growth is founded
on clear choices about business and innovation,
as well as improved execution.
Check out our financial and sustainability
reports from over the years.
See our results

Learn more about Philips
As a leading health technology company,
it is our purpose to improve people’s health
and well-being through meaningful innovation.
​​​​​​​Our goal is to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030. 
Visit our about us page

Think you know Philips?
Think again!
At Philips, we’re a health technology company
with a purpose to improve lives through
meaningful innovation. 
Discover the journey of our transformation,
our commitments toward sustainability,
and more interesting facts!
Visit the page to learn more

Wonder what it's like to work in Sales at Philips?
Hear it straight from our team
Global_sales_careers_testimonials_video_Justine

Justine Colle
Account Manager, 
Ultrasound Cardiology
Global_sales_careers_testimonials_video_Rob

Rob De Bie
Business Development Leader,
Critical Care 
Global_sales_careers_testimonials_video_Chloe

Chloe Ling
Business Marketing Manager,
Image Guided Therapy

An inside peek of life at Philips
Megan OGorman, Philips Sales Account Manager, Sitting in front of a camera

A day in the life of a sales account manager

In Sales you are always on the go. We followed Megan OGorman, Philips Sales Account Manager, to see what a typical day on the road in medical device sales looks like.
Chip Cornwell, Territory Sales Manager for Image Guided Therapy sitting in a meeting with a woman in an orange top
A day in the life of a Philips sales manager working in IGT

We followed Chip Cornwell, Territory Sales Manager for Image Guided Therapy, for the day to learn about what a typical day in the life is like for him. Watch and learn about why he is so passionate about his job and working at Philips.

Do the work of your life to help the lives of others. And together, let's innovate the future of healthcare​.​​​​​​​​​​​​
Join us today
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