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Don’t just make a living.
Make a difference.

Amaze yourself w​​​​​​​ith a career at Philips
Working at Philips is more than just a job.

It is an opportunity to create a healthier and more sustainable society through meaningful innovation. Are you a student, or have you recently graduated? Find out where you fit in at Philips. Check our internships, graduate opportunities, and take a sneak peek behind the scenes. We hope to meet you soon!  

The opportunities we offer

Philips Interns and team mates
Internship
The best way to get to know us is through an internship. We have many intern opportunities throughout the year.
Get to know much more about the work we do up close and personal by spending up to six months with Philips.  
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Graduate Development Program
Now is the time to explore possibilities. You’ll have the chance to experience various projects and roles, rotating through three different assignments during your time with us.
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Graduate opportunities
​​​​​Occasionally, we also have opportunities outside these programs. Find out what's on offer.
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Hear how our people are making an impact
Audi - field service engineer at Philips
Learning to fly solo as a field service engineer
Simon Lek talks about overseas exposure at Philips
Gaining overseas exposure in healthcare
More than just a job, we're making life better at Philiips
More than just a job at Philips

Our hybrid working model is defined in 3 ways:

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Impactful collaboration
There's an energy when everyone’s in the same room that can heighten creative problem solving. That’s why we have physical hubs around the world where people can come together.  
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Embracing flexibility
Choosing where, when and how to work can vary according to task and team schedules. Flexibility isn’t office or online, it’s choosing the space that works best for you, your teams and our customers on a case-by-case basis.
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Be at your best
The way we work and our workspaces are designed to support our well-being, offer career advancement opportunities, and enable us to be at our best. Our aim is for Philips to be the best place to work for people who share our passion. 
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Want to know more about our purpose, our strategy, and the work we do for our planet? 
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Stay updated on the latest news and job opportunities

Join our talent community