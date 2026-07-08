“At Philips it's not just about a job; it's about improving people's lives.”
Don’t just be a game-changer.
Be a life-changer.
An inside peek: Life at Philips
An inside peek: Life at Philips
Forbes Annual Global 2000: Top 10 healthcare companies
Philips jumps nearly 50 spots in the prestigious listing of publicly traded companies, coming in as one of the top ten global public healthcare companies.
Life is better when #youareyou
At Philips we’re always looking for ways to make life better – not only for our customers, but also for everyone working here. So we embrace everything that makes you unique.
Don't just be a game-changer.
Be a life-changer.
Be a life-changer.
Perhaps you are re-evaluating your career path, or seeking a new challenge on a global platform. Why not hear from our people, who embraced the unexpected at Philips?
A place to grow your career
A place to grow your career
The impact we make is endless – sleep and respiration affects everyone's life. What keeps us motivated is the fact that we are bringing solutions to so many people, and changing their lives for the better. I love this job to the point where sometimes it does not feel like I am working!
Satyakam Sharma
Field Marketing Manager, Sleep and Respiratory Care, APAC
It was a wonderful opportunity to come back from maternity leave after my first child on a part-time basis. Philips Australia gave me the support and flexibility I needed to fully engage with a very challenging role and yet also enjoy the infant years of my daughter’s life. I didn’t feel like I had to pick between them or regret my decision. Having flexibility to manage family and work continues to be attractive for many and the recognition of this at Philips, and by its management, is a key attribute that helps retain talent.
Sashi Fernando
Legal Counsel
The work I am doing touches thousands of lives. I know that my efforts are contributing to a much larger picture.
Shalini Sugumaran
Account Operations Assistant Manager