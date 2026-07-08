It was a wonderful opportunity to come back from maternity leave after my first child on a part-time basis. Philips Australia gave me the support and flexibility I needed to fully engage with a very challenging role and yet also enjoy the infant years of my daughter’s life. I didn’t feel like I had to pick between them or regret my decision. Having flexibility to manage family and work continues to be attractive for many and the recognition of this at Philips, and by its management, is a key attribute that helps retain talent.